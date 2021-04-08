ANL 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
ASC 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.37%)
ASL 24.26 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.57%)
AVN 86.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.17%)
BOP 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.82%)
DGKC 123.40 Increased By ▲ 3.29 (2.74%)
EPCL 55.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.55%)
FCCL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.8%)
FFBL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.13%)
FFL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
HASCOL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.44%)
HUBC 79.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-2.32%)
HUMNL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.49%)
JSCL 19.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.95%)
KAPCO 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.02%)
KEL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4%)
MLCF 45.49 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.56%)
PAEL 32.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.34%)
PIBTL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.28%)
POWER 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
PPL 84.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
PRL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.63%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.18%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
SNGP 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
TRG 144.25 Increased By ▲ 4.75 (3.41%)
UNITY 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.69%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.28%)
BR100 4,744 Increased By ▲ 36.99 (0.79%)
BR30 24,705 Increased By ▲ 316.99 (1.3%)
KSE100 44,439 Increased By ▲ 485.37 (1.1%)
KSE30 18,184 Increased By ▲ 171.91 (0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,124
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
705,517
532924hr
Sindh
267,612
Punjab
240,584
Balochistan
19,999
Islamabad
63,499
KPK
94,880
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

CBOT soybeans may fall into $13.78-1/2 to $13.91-1/2 range

  • On the daily chart, the pattern around $14.54-3/4 looks like a double-top, based on the weak bounce from the April 1 low of $13.98-1/2.
Reuters 08 Apr 2021

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean May contract may break a support at $14.04-1/2 per bushel, and fall into $13.78-1/2 to $13.91-1/2 range.

The contract failed to break this support on April 1. The following bounce was disappointingly weak. It has ended around $14.31-1/2.

With the contract retesting the support at $14.04-1/2, it has a better chance of overcoming this barrier and falling into the target zone.

A break above $14.20-1/2 could lead to a gain into $14.31-1/2 to $14.46-1/2 range.

On the daily chart, the pattern around $14.54-3/4 looks like a double-top, based on the weak bounce from the April 1 low of $13.98-1/2.

This pattern will be confirmed when the contract breaks $13.76-3/4. It has a strong bearish indication.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

CBOT CBOT wheat CBOT corn CBOT soybean

CBOT soybeans may fall into $13.78-1/2 to $13.91-1/2 range

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio hits 10.69% as country reports 5,329 cases in 24 hours

US restores aid to Palestinians with $235 million funding package

International support grows for raising taxes to fund recovery

Iran's Rouhani says Vienna talks open 'new chapter'

ECC passes on PIA restructuring plan to cabinet

Yellen pushes countries to 'give up the game' on corporate taxes

Lavrov says Russia ready to ‘further deepen’ ties

Sindh govt gives air to its ‘grievances’

Controversial census: CCI to meet again as consensus eludes govts

Discos’ Feb tariffs: 64 paisa per unit increase approved by Nepra

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters