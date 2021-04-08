ANL 33.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
ASC 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.02%)
ASL 24.26 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.57%)
AVN 86.49 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.16%)
BOP 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.62%)
DGKC 123.40 Increased By ▲ 3.29 (2.74%)
EPCL 55.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.55%)
FCCL 23.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
FFBL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.13%)
FFL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
HASCOL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.44%)
HUBC 79.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-2.32%)
HUMNL 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 19.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.95%)
KAPCO 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.02%)
KEL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.94%)
MLCF 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.25%)
PAEL 32.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.34%)
PIBTL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.28%)
POWER 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
PPL 85.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.35%)
PRL 24.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.51%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.18%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
SNGP 38.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
TRG 144.35 Increased By ▲ 4.85 (3.48%)
UNITY 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.69%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.28%)
BR100 4,744 Increased By ▲ 36.43 (0.77%)
BR30 24,712 Increased By ▲ 323.43 (1.33%)
KSE100 44,429 Increased By ▲ 475.44 (1.08%)
KSE30 18,181 Increased By ▲ 168.89 (0.94%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,124
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
705,517
532924hr
Sindh
267,612
Punjab
240,584
Balochistan
19,999
Islamabad
63,499
KPK
94,880
Gold prices slip as equities gain after Fed minutes

  • Asian equities were on track to mirror Wall Street's cautious gains, weighing on the metal's safe-haven allure.
Reuters 08 Apr 2021

Gold prices slipped on Thursday as investors turned to riskier assets after the US Federal Reserve's latest meeting minutes indicated continued policy support and cemented hopes of a quick economic turnaround.

FUNDAMENTALS

Spot gold inched down 0.03% to $1,736.76 per ounce at 0149 GMT. US Gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,736.50 per ounce.

Officials at the Federal Reserve are concerned about the ongoing risks of the COVID-19 pandemic and are committed to supporting the economy until its recovery is more stable, according to minutes of the central bank's most recent policy meeting released on Wednesday.

Asian equities were on track to mirror Wall Street's cautious gains, weighing on the metal's safe-haven allure.

The US trade deficit surged to a record high in February helped by massive fiscal stimulus that is expected to put the country's economy on-track for the fastest growth in nearly four decades.

US President Joe Biden made a fiery appeal for U.S companies to foot most of the bill for his $2 trillion-plus infrastructure plan, but signalled an openness to negotiate over exactly how much they would have to pay.

Limiting gold's losses, the US dollar traded near more than two-week troughs versus major peers on Thursday, tracking Treasury yields lower.

SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.35 tonne to 1,028.69 tonnes on Wednesday from 1,029.04 tonnes on Tuesday.

The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) said it had tripled the country's gold reserves to 94.5 tonnes, its highest level in decades.

Silver fell 0.3% to $25.03 and palladium was down 0.2% to $2,617.71. Platinum rose 0.1% to $1,226.16.

