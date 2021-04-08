Markets
Australia shares set to rise for fifth session, NZ up
- The benchmark has closed higher for the last four sessions.
08 Apr 2021
Australian shares are tipped to rise on Thursday, taking positive cues from Wall Street with robust iron ore prices also set to lift the benchmark.
The local share price index futures rose 0.5%, a 7-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.
In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% to 12,524.86 in early trade.
