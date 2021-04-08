ANL 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.9%)
ASC 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.48%)
ASL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (5.17%)
AVN 86.33 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.97%)
BOP 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
BYCO 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.52%)
DGKC 123.65 Increased By ▲ 3.54 (2.95%)
EPCL 55.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.46%)
FCCL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.09%)
FFBL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.5%)
FFL 14.82 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.44%)
HASCOL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
HUBC 78.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-3.21%)
HUMNL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.63%)
JSCL 19.37 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.95%)
KAPCO 39.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.19%)
KEL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.72%)
MLCF 45.38 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.32%)
PAEL 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.8%)
PIBTL 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
POWER 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
PPL 85.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
PRL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.82%)
PTC 9.43 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.84%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.41%)
TRG 144.44 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (3.54%)
UNITY 29.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.56%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 4,747 Increased By ▲ 39.46 (0.84%)
BR30 24,690 Increased By ▲ 301.53 (1.24%)
KSE100 44,428 Increased By ▲ 474.42 (1.08%)
KSE30 18,181 Increased By ▲ 168.59 (0.94%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,124
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
705,517
532924hr
Sindh
267,612
Punjab
240,584
Balochistan
19,999
Islamabad
63,499
KPK
94,880
US warns China over moves on Philippines, Taiwan

AFP 08 Apr 2021

WASHINGTON: The United States on Wednesday warned China against what the Philippines and Taiwan see as increasingly aggressive moves, reminding Beijing of Washington's obligations to its partners.

"An armed attack against the Philippines' armed forces, public vessels or aircraft in the Pacific, including in the South China Sea, will trigger our obligations under the US-Philippines Mutual Defence Treaty," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.

"We share the concerns of our Philippine allies regarding the continued reported massing of PRC maritime militia near the Whitsun Reef," Price said, referring to the People's Republic of China.

More than 200 Chinese boats were first spotted on March 7 at Whitsun Reef, around 320 kilometers (200 miles) west of Palawan Island in the contested South China Sea, although many have since scattered across the Spratly Islands.

China, which claims almost the entirety of the resource-rich sea, has refused weeks of appeals by the Philippines to withdraw the vessels, which Manila says unlawfully entered its exclusive economic zone.

Tensions have also risen with Taiwan, which Beijing claims as part of China, with the self-governing democracy on Wednesday reporting that 15 more of the mainland's planes crossed into the island's air defence zone.

Price voiced "concern" about the Chinese moves, saying: "The United States maintains the capacity to resist any resort to force or other forms of coercion that would jeopardize the security or the social or economic system of the people on Taiwan."

He was using language from the Taiwan Relations Act, under which the United States is obliged to provide the island with the means to defend itself against Beijing.

President Joe Biden has vowed a robust defence of allies and, in a rare point of continuity with his predecessor Donald Trump, has supported strong pushback against Chinese assertiveness.

