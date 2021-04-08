ANL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.75%)
ASC 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.48%)
ASL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (5.17%)
AVN 86.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.17%)
BOP 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
BYCO 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.12%)
DGKC 123.65 Increased By ▲ 3.54 (2.95%)
EPCL 55.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.36%)
FCCL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.88%)
FFBL 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.31%)
FFL 14.82 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.44%)
HASCOL 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
HUBC 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-2.97%)
HUMNL 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.31%)
JSCL 19.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.84%)
KAPCO 39.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.89%)
KEL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.52 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.66%)
MLCF 45.36 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.27%)
PAEL 32.75 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.65%)
PIBTL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
POWER 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PPL 85.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
PRL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.23%)
PTC 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.51%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 38.91 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
TRG 144.40 Increased By ▲ 4.90 (3.51%)
UNITY 29.24 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.53%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 4,747 Increased By ▲ 39.64 (0.84%)
BR30 24,697 Increased By ▲ 308.61 (1.27%)
KSE100 44,435 Increased By ▲ 481.85 (1.1%)
KSE30 18,185 Increased By ▲ 172.65 (0.96%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,124
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
705,517
532924hr
Sindh
267,612
Punjab
240,584
Balochistan
19,999
Islamabad
63,499
KPK
94,880
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Vancouver Canucks Covid-19 outbreak spread rapidly among players

  • The numbers include players on the taxi squad who do not have to be listed publicly.
AFP 08 Apr 2021

VANCOUVER: The Vancouver Canucks Covid-19 positive count has ballooned to 21 players with the entire team now under quarantine isolation, the NHL club announced on Wednesday.

In addition, the club said four staff members have tested positive and one player is isolating because of contact tracing protocols.

The team said the outbreak was triggered by a variant of the coronavirus and then quickly spread throughout the roster.

"This is a stark reminder of how quickly the virus can spread and its serious impact, even among healthy, young athletes," said team doctor Jim Bovard. "Rapid spread of infection throughout the team indicates a link between contacts and the primary case."

American defenceman Nate Schmidt was added to the list on Wednesday. Bovard said the outbreak was traced back to "a single individual obtained in a community setting".

The Canucks have had their last five games postponed and they haven't played since losing to the Winnipeg Jets, 5-1, two weeks ago. The Canucks' outbreak started with forward Adam Gaudette's positive COVID-19 test on March 30.

In addition to Gaudette and Schmidt, the Vancouver players in coronavirus protocol include, Travis Boyd, Jayce Hawyrluk, Nils Hoglander, Bo Horvat, Zack MacEwen, Marc Michaelis, Tyler Motte, Antoine Roussel, Brandon Sutter, Jalen Chatfield, Alex Edler, Travis Hamonic, Quinn Hughes, Tyler Myers, and goaltenders Thatcher Demko and Braden Holtby.

The numbers include players on the taxi squad who do not have to be listed publicly.

"All players and staff currently remain in quarantine," Bovard said.

It is uncertain when the Canucks will play again but the NHL said earlier this week it is optimistic they will be able to complete their 56-game schedule.

Coronavirus COVID19 coronaviruses Vancouver Canucks Jim Bovard NHL club Nate Schmidt Jayce Hawyrluk

Vancouver Canucks Covid-19 outbreak spread rapidly among players

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio hits 10.69% as country reports 5,329 cases in 24 hours

US restores aid to Palestinians with $235 million funding package

International support grows for raising taxes to fund recovery

Iran's Rouhani says Vienna talks open 'new chapter'

ECC passes on PIA restructuring plan to cabinet

Yellen pushes countries to 'give up the game' on corporate taxes

Lavrov says Russia ready to ‘further deepen’ ties

Sindh govt gives air to its ‘grievances’

Controversial census: CCI to meet again as consensus eludes govts

Discos’ Feb tariffs: 64 paisa per unit increase approved by Nepra

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters