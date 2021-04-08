ANL 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.9%)
ASC 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.48%)
ASL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (5.17%)
AVN 86.33 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.97%)
BOP 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
BYCO 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.52%)
DGKC 123.65 Increased By ▲ 3.54 (2.95%)
EPCL 55.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.46%)
FCCL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.09%)
FFBL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.5%)
FFL 14.82 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.44%)
HASCOL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
HUBC 78.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-3.21%)
HUMNL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.63%)
JSCL 19.37 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.95%)
KAPCO 39.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.19%)
KEL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.72%)
MLCF 45.38 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.32%)
PAEL 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.8%)
PIBTL 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
POWER 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
PPL 85.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
PRL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.82%)
PTC 9.43 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.84%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.41%)
TRG 144.44 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (3.54%)
UNITY 29.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.56%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 4,746 Increased By ▲ 39.02 (0.83%)
BR30 24,688 Increased By ▲ 300 (1.23%)
KSE100 44,434 Increased By ▲ 479.94 (1.09%)
KSE30 18,183 Increased By ▲ 171.2 (0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,124
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
705,517
532924hr
Sindh
267,612
Punjab
240,584
Balochistan
19,999
Islamabad
63,499
KPK
94,880
Biden tackles 'ghost guns' and US firearms violence

  • Nearly 40,000 Americans die each year from shootings, more than half due to suicide.
AFP 08 Apr 2021

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden will unveil measures on Thursday aimed at curbing rampant US gun violence, especially seeking to prevent the spread of untraceable "ghost guns," White House officials said.

Biden has come under pressure from his Democratic party to tackle the bloodshed, most recently highlighted by mass killings as far apart as Colorado, Georgia and California.

In addition to relatively modest measures on the politically hyper-sensitive issue, Biden will announce his nomination of David Chipman, a gun-control proponent, to head the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives -- a central agency in the fight against gun violence.

Reflecting the lack of political unity around anything to do with firearms restrictions, the ATF has not had a Senate-confirmed director since 2015.

Chipman is a veteran of the agency who went on to work for a gun control advocacy group and there is no one "better to enforce gun laws," a senior Biden administration official told reporters.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Biden would be issuing six measures "to address the gun-violence health epidemic."

Standing out is a proposed new rule to "stop proliferation of ghost guns," as firearms built from home kits are known. The official said these homemade weapons are especially of concern because when found at crime scenes "they cannot be traced."

Other measures include boosting support for agencies involved in tackling community violence and ordering the first comprehensive report on firearms trafficking in the United States since 2000.

Nearly 40,000 Americans die each year from shootings, more than half due to suicide.

"Gun violence takes lives and leaves a lasting legacy of trauma in communities every single day in this country, even when it is not on the nightly news," the White House said in a statement.

"In fact, cities across the country are in the midst of a historic spike in homicides, violence that disproportionately impacts Black and brown Americans. The president is committed to taking action to reduce all forms of gun violence."

Biden tackles 'ghost guns' and US firearms violence

