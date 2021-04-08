ANL 33.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
ASC 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.89%)
ASL 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.37%)
AVN 84.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.94%)
BOP 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
BYCO 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.91%)
DGKC 121.61 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.25%)
EPCL 55.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.18%)
FCCL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.67%)
FFBL 27.36 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.77%)
FFL 14.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.62%)
HUBC 78.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-3.09%)
HUMNL 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.31%)
JSCL 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.32%)
KAPCO 39.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.79%)
KEL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.38%)
MLCF 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
PAEL 32.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PIBTL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
POWER 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
PPL 84.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
PRL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.02%)
PTC 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
SILK 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
SNGP 39.09 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.64%)
TRG 141.05 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.11%)
UNITY 29.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.9%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 4,724 Increased By ▲ 16.6 (0.35%)
BR30 24,531 Increased By ▲ 143.02 (0.59%)
KSE100 44,200 Increased By ▲ 246.04 (0.56%)
KSE30 18,090 Increased By ▲ 77.4 (0.43%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,124
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
705,517
532924hr
Sindh
267,612
Punjab
240,584
Balochistan
19,999
Islamabad
63,499
KPK
94,880
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Influenced by Clubhouse, Facebook experiments with audio

  • The spokeswoman said Facebook has been testing several other platforms.
AFP 08 Apr 2021

SAN FRANCISCO: Facebook on Wednesday launched an experimental online forum called Hotline, an attempt by the social media giant to keep up with the live audio trend made popular by the likes of Clubhouse.

Social media stalwarts are scrambling to prevent users from being lured away by audio-only online rivals.

The Facebook application is essentially a spin on Reddit's Ask Me Anything sessions and Clubhouse, the audio-only social media sensation launched a year ago which has boomed during the pandemic.

Hotline provides users with a blend of voice, text and video options for participating in online discussions with hosts.

Users can ask questions in writing, which is not possible on Clubhouse.

Speakers, meanwhile, can choose who to invite "on stage" to speak.

"With Hotline, we're hoping to understand how interactive, live multimedia Q&As can help people learn from experts in areas like professional skills, just as it helps those experts build their businesses," a Facebook spokeswoman told AFP.

Session headliners will have the option of turning on their web cameras to be seen, and can also remove abusive comments from text chats, Facebook said, confirming an earlier report on the website TechCrunch.

Facebook workers will moderate Hotline events and evict anyone who violates rules they have set for what is acceptable, according to the TechCrunch report.

The spokeswoman said Facebook has been testing several other platforms.

These include a question-and-answer product called Venue and collaborative music apps called Collab and BARS which are more akin to TikTok. However testing on an audio calling app called CatchUp ended last year.

Facebook has increased its live video and audio abilities on both its main site and its sister site Instagram following the success of the Zoom videoconferencing service and Clubhouse.

facebook Clubhouse audio trend ocial media sensation

Influenced by Clubhouse, Facebook experiments with audio

ECC passes on PIA restructuring plan to cabinet

Yellen pushes countries to 'give up the game' on corporate taxes

Lavrov says Russia ready to ‘further deepen’ ties

Sindh govt gives air to its ‘grievances’

Controversial census: CCI to meet again as consensus eludes govts

Discos’ Feb tariffs: 64 paisa per unit increase approved by Nepra

PD has put payment to IPPs on ice

Motor gasoline transportation: ECC asks Ogra to revise MFM, KMK tariffs

Audit ToRs approved by CCoSOEs

IMF says investments in vaccines ‘pay for themselves’

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters