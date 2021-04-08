Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
08 Apr 2021
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (April 5, 2021).
=================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
=================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
=================================================================================
Fortune Sec. Askari Bank Limited 50,000 19.40
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 19.40
Seven Star Sec. Attock Refinery 15 231.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15 231.50
Growth Sec. Avanceon Limited 1,500 80.10
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500 80.10
Axis Global Berger Paints 3,006 131.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,006 131.00
Fawad Yusuf Sec. Engro Power Qadirpur 15,000 36.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,000 36.00
Axis Global Escorts Bank 9,000 24.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 9,000 24.00
Fawad Yusuf Sec. Fauji Cement 2,500 24.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 24.00
Fawad Yusuf Sec. Fauji Foods Limited 7,500 82.67
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,500 82.67
A B M Securities Ghandhara Ind. Ltd. 500 231.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 231.00
B&B Sec. Ghani Global Glass 30,000 15.20
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 30,000 15.20
MRA Sec. Ghani Global Holding 5,000 26.66
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 26.66
Spectrum Sec. Hascol Petroleum 25,000 11.44
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 11.44
Fawad Yusuf Sec. Hub Power 57,729 40.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 57,729 40.00
Fawad Yusuf Sec. Indus Motor 500 250.00
EFG Hermes 13,000 1,141.20
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 13,500 1,108.19
Axis Global K.S.B. Pumps 500 179.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 179.00
Sherman Sec. Mari Petroleum Co. 500 1,545.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 1,545.00
EFG Hermes MCB Bank Ltd. 10,672 171.35
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,672 171.35
Axis Global Nishat Mills 1 59.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1 59.00
Fawad Yusuf Sec. Nishat (Chunain) 1,454 30.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,454 30.00
Fawad Yusuf Sec. Pak Refinery 4,000 51.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,000 51.00
Axis Global Treet Corporation 9,734 31.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 9,734 31.50
Aba Ali H. Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 10,000 129.75
MRA Sec. 800 129.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,800 129.69
=================================================================================
Total Turnover 257,911
=================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.