KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
Recorder Report 08 Apr 2021

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (April 5, 2021).

=================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
=================================================================================
Member                        Company                        Turnover       Rates
Name                                                        of Shares
=================================================================================
Fortune Sec.                  Askari Bank Limited              50,000       19.40
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         50,000       19.40
Seven Star Sec.               Attock Refinery                      15      231.50
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             15      231.50
Growth Sec.                   Avanceon Limited                  1,500       80.10
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          1,500       80.10
Axis Global                   Berger Paints                     3,006      131.00
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          3,006      131.00
Fawad Yusuf Sec.              Engro Power Qadirpur             15,000       36.00
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         15,000       36.00
Axis Global                   Escorts Bank                      9,000       24.00
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          9,000       24.00
Fawad Yusuf Sec.              Fauji Cement                      2,500       24.00
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          2,500       24.00
Fawad Yusuf Sec.              Fauji Foods Limited               7,500       82.67
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          7,500       82.67
A B M Securities              Ghandhara Ind. Ltd.                 500      231.00
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            500      231.00
B&B Sec.                      Ghani Global Glass               30,000       15.20
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         30,000       15.20
MRA Sec.                      Ghani Global Holding              5,000       26.66
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          5,000       26.66
Spectrum Sec.                 Hascol Petroleum                 25,000       11.44
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         25,000       11.44
Fawad Yusuf Sec.              Hub Power                        57,729       40.00
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         57,729       40.00
Fawad Yusuf Sec.              Indus Motor                         500      250.00
EFG Hermes                                                     13,000    1,141.20
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         13,500    1,108.19
Axis Global                   K.S.B. Pumps                        500      179.00
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            500      179.00
Sherman Sec.                  Mari Petroleum Co.                  500    1,545.00
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            500    1,545.00
EFG Hermes                    MCB Bank Ltd.                    10,672      171.35
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         10,672      171.35
Axis Global                   Nishat Mills                          1       59.00
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              1       59.00
Fawad Yusuf Sec.              Nishat (Chunain)                  1,454       30.00
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          1,454       30.00
Fawad Yusuf Sec.              Pak Refinery                      4,000       51.00
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          4,000       51.00
Axis Global                   Treet Corporation                 9,734       31.50
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          9,734       31.50
Aba Ali H. Sec.               TRG Pakistan Ltd.                10,000      129.75
MRA Sec.                                                          800      129.00
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         10,800      129.69
=================================================================================
                              Total Turnover                  257,911
=================================================================================

