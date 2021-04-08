KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (April 5, 2021).

================================================================================= CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ================================================================================= Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ================================================================================= Fortune Sec. Askari Bank Limited 50,000 19.40 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 19.40 Seven Star Sec. Attock Refinery 15 231.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15 231.50 Growth Sec. Avanceon Limited 1,500 80.10 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500 80.10 Axis Global Berger Paints 3,006 131.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,006 131.00 Fawad Yusuf Sec. Engro Power Qadirpur 15,000 36.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,000 36.00 Axis Global Escorts Bank 9,000 24.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 9,000 24.00 Fawad Yusuf Sec. Fauji Cement 2,500 24.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 24.00 Fawad Yusuf Sec. Fauji Foods Limited 7,500 82.67 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,500 82.67 A B M Securities Ghandhara Ind. Ltd. 500 231.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 231.00 B&B Sec. Ghani Global Glass 30,000 15.20 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 30,000 15.20 MRA Sec. Ghani Global Holding 5,000 26.66 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 26.66 Spectrum Sec. Hascol Petroleum 25,000 11.44 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 11.44 Fawad Yusuf Sec. Hub Power 57,729 40.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 57,729 40.00 Fawad Yusuf Sec. Indus Motor 500 250.00 EFG Hermes 13,000 1,141.20 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 13,500 1,108.19 Axis Global K.S.B. Pumps 500 179.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 179.00 Sherman Sec. Mari Petroleum Co. 500 1,545.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 1,545.00 EFG Hermes MCB Bank Ltd. 10,672 171.35 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,672 171.35 Axis Global Nishat Mills 1 59.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1 59.00 Fawad Yusuf Sec. Nishat (Chunain) 1,454 30.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,454 30.00 Fawad Yusuf Sec. Pak Refinery 4,000 51.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,000 51.00 Axis Global Treet Corporation 9,734 31.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 9,734 31.50 Aba Ali H. Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 10,000 129.75 MRA Sec. 800 129.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,800 129.69 ================================================================================= Total Turnover 257,911 =================================================================================

