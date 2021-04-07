ANL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
ASL 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.49%)
AVN 85.50 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.77%)
BOP 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
DGKC 120.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.09%)
EPCL 54.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.83%)
FCCL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.63%)
FFL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
HASCOL 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HUBC 80.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.99%)
HUMNL 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.46%)
JSCL 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.78%)
KAPCO 40.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.71%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.69%)
PAEL 32.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.24%)
PIBTL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.17%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
PPL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.34%)
PRL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.87%)
PTC 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.93%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 38.84 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.7%)
TRG 139.50 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (1.8%)
UNITY 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.71%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 4,707 Decreased By ▼ -41.2 (-0.87%)
BR30 24,388 Decreased By ▼ -148.22 (-0.6%)
KSE100 43,954 Decreased By ▼ -451.12 (-1.02%)
KSE30 18,012 Decreased By ▼ -233.62 (-1.28%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,026
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
700,188
400424hr
Sindh
267,238
Punjab
237,594
Balochistan
19,942
Islamabad
62,775
KPK
93,862
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South African rand slips in cautious trade

  • At 1515 GMT the rand was 0.12pc weaker at 14.5225 per dollar, hardly moved from its overnight close of 14.5050.
Reuters Updated 08 Apr 2021

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa's rand edged lower on Wednesday in cautious trade as investors awaited local and international signals with little to drive a move in either direction.

At 1515 GMT the rand was 0.12pc weaker at 14.5225 per dollar, hardly moved from its overnight close of 14.5050.

The muted activity was reflected in other emerging market currencies, with most units trading sideways amid concerns about a resurgence of coronavirus infections and lower commodity prices.

Soft data on purchasing managers and business sentiment also wobbled the rand's recent rally to a five-week peak.

Private sector activity expanded marginally in March and business sentiment slipped in the same month.

"Given SA's fiscal risks and broader concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, the market has viewed levels sub-R14.5000/$ as favourable to purchase dollars," said economists at ETM Analytics.

Government bond firmed, with the yield on the instrument due in 2030 falling 7 basis points to 9.325pc.

In the equities market, stocks fell, led by market heavyweight Naspers and technology investment company Prosus NV after it said it will sell a 2pc stake in software group Tencent, worth about $15 billion at current prices, in what could potentially be the biggest block trade on record.

Dutch-based Prosus is majority-owned by Naspers. Its Johannesburg-listed shares fell by 4.12pc, while Naspers declined 5.03pc.

"We expect the news to be viewed cautiously until there is more clarity on how the funds will be redeployed," said analysts from Renaissance Capital in a note.

The Johannesburg All-Share index closed 1.33pc weaker at 67,160 points, while the Top-40 index fell 1.54pc to 61,409 points.

rand Trade pandemic COVID19 coronavirus infections Dollar commodity prices

South African rand slips in cautious trade

PM appreciates Russia's efforts for promoting Afghan peace process

NA-75 Daska by-poll: ECP initiates inquiry into disappearance of presiding officers

Russia offers military support to strengthen Pakistan’s anti terrorist potential

NEPRA raises electricity tariff by Rs0.64 per unit

Hammad confident Pakistan's economy to grow faster than earlier forecasts

G20 finance officials to meet on pandemic measures, US global minimum tax plan

COVID pandemic: Pakistan reports 102 deaths, 4,004 new infections in 24 hours

Global minimum tax for corporations inches towards reality

PM says it’s time for ‘new’ IMF package

Riyadh vs Dubai: Saudi district gears up for foreign firms

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters