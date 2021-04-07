World
Mexico reports 5,499 new coronavirus cases and 596 more deaths
Updated 08 Apr 2021
MEXICO CITY: Mexico's government reported 5,499 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 596 more fatalities, according to data from the health ministry published on Wednesday, bringing the country's total to 2,261,879 infections and 205,598 deaths.
The government says the real case numbers are likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently by the health ministry suggested the actual coronavirus death toll may be at least 60pc above the confirmed figure.
