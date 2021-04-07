Pakistan
OGRA revises RLNG price with slight upward adjustment
Updated 08 Apr 2021
ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Wednesday notified the revised price of Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) on networks of the SSGC and SNGPL for the current month with a slight upward adjustment.
According to a notification, the authority has fixed the price of imported RLNG at $9.4779 per Million British Thermal Unit (MMBTU) on the system of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) for the month of April, which was $9.3145 during the last month.
Similarly, the sale price of per MMBTU RLNG would be $9.7638 on the SNGPL system during the current month, which was being sold at $9.5905 in March.
