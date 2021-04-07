ANL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
ASL 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.49%)
AVN 85.50 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.77%)
BOP 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
DGKC 120.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.09%)
EPCL 54.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.83%)
FCCL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.63%)
FFL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
HASCOL 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HUBC 80.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.99%)
HUMNL 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.46%)
JSCL 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.78%)
KAPCO 40.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.71%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.69%)
PAEL 32.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.24%)
PIBTL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.17%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
PPL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.34%)
PRL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.87%)
PTC 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.93%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 38.84 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.7%)
TRG 139.50 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (1.8%)
UNITY 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.71%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 4,707 Decreased By ▼ -41.2 (-0.87%)
BR30 24,388 Decreased By ▼ -148.22 (-0.6%)
KSE100 43,954 Decreased By ▼ -451.12 (-1.02%)
KSE30 18,012 Decreased By ▼ -233.62 (-1.28%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,026
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
700,188
400424hr
Sindh
267,238
Punjab
237,594
Balochistan
19,942
Islamabad
62,775
KPK
93,862
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

TSX gains on strong hopes of economic recovery

  • Canada's trade surplus with the world narrowed in February to C$1.04 billion ($824 million) from C$1.21 billion surplus in January as a global shortage of semiconductor chips hit both imports and exports, Statistics Canada said.
  • Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 24.53 points, or 0.13%, at 19,128.67.
Reuters 07 Apr 2021

Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday on prospects of a stronger global economic growth, but contraction in trade surplus limited further gains.

Canada's trade surplus with the world narrowed in February to C$1.04 billion ($824 million) from C$1.21 billion surplus in January as a global shortage of semiconductor chips hit both imports and exports, Statistics Canada said.

However, Canadian M&A activity in the first three months of the year catapulted to an all-time high as dealmaking recovered from the coronavirus fallout, and bankers point to a healthy pipeline of transactions underpinned by easy financing conditions.

At 9:39 a.m. ET (13:39 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 24.53 points, or 0.13%, at 19,128.67.

The energy sector dropped 0.2% as US crude prices were down 0.4% a barrel, while Brent crude lost 0.3%.

The financials sector gained 0.2%. The industrials sector rose 0.2%.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.6% as gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,737.1 an ounce.

On the TSX, 112 issues were higher, while 109 issues declined for a 1.03-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 15.21 million shares traded.

The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Blackberry Ltd, which jumped 3.5%, and Gildan Activewear, which rose 3.2%.

Cascades Inc fell 6.3%, the most on the TSX, while the second biggest decliner was Exchange Income Corp , down 4.1%.

The most heavily-traded shares by volume were Bombardier , Bank of Nova Scotia and Toronto-Dominion Bank.

The TSX posted nine new 52-week highs and no new lows.

Across all Canadian issues, there were 79 new 52-week highs and one new low, with total volume of 31.58 million shares.

Canada's main stock index global economic growth Toronto Stock Exchange's global shortage of semiconductor chips

TSX gains on strong hopes of economic recovery

PM appreciates Russia's efforts for promoting Afghan peace process

NA-75 Daska by-poll: ECP initiates inquiry into disappearance of presiding officers

Russia offers military support to strengthen Pakistan’s anti terrorist potential

NEPRA raises electricity tariff by Rs0.64 per unit

Hammad confident Pakistan's economy to grow faster than earlier forecasts

G20 finance officials to meet on pandemic measures, US global minimum tax plan

COVID pandemic: Pakistan reports 102 deaths, 4,004 new infections in 24 hours

Global minimum tax for corporations inches towards reality

PM says it’s time for ‘new’ IMF package

Riyadh vs Dubai: Saudi district gears up for foreign firms

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters