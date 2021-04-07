ANL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
ASL 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.49%)
AVN 85.50 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.77%)
BOP 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
DGKC 120.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.09%)
EPCL 54.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.83%)
FCCL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.63%)
FFL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
HASCOL 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HUBC 80.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.99%)
HUMNL 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.46%)
JSCL 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.78%)
KAPCO 40.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.71%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.69%)
PAEL 32.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.24%)
PIBTL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.17%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
PPL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.34%)
PRL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.87%)
PTC 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.93%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 38.84 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.7%)
TRG 139.50 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (1.8%)
UNITY 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.71%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 4,707 Decreased By ▼ -41.2 (-0.87%)
BR30 24,388 Decreased By ▼ -148.22 (-0.6%)
KSE100 43,954 Decreased By ▼ -451.12 (-1.02%)
KSE30 18,012 Decreased By ▼ -233.62 (-1.28%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,026
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
700,188
400424hr
Sindh
267,238
Punjab
237,594
Balochistan
19,942
Islamabad
62,775
KPK
93,862
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Pakistan to start local production of Sputnik V vaccine in coming months: FM Qureshi

  • Pakistan is expected to start the local production of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine in the coming months.
  • Qureshi noted that Pakistan privately imported 50,000 doses of Sputnik V last month, and will import an additional 150,000 doses of the Russian vaccine in the next few weeks.
BR Web Desk 07 Apr 2021

Pakistan is expected to start the local production of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine in the coming months.

This announcement was made by Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, during a press briefing with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, after a delegation-level meeting in Islamabad.

Qureshi noted that Pakistan privately imported 50,000 doses of Sputnik V last month, and will import an additional 150,000 doses of the Russian vaccine in the coming weeks.

Furthermore, Lavrov added that Russia has agreed to supply military equipment to Pakistan, and that both sides have decided to expand bilateral defense ties, especially in the domain of counter-terrorism.

Lavrov expressed his satisfaction, citing the more than 46% increase in bilateral trade which reached $790 million over the last year.

Both foreign ministers agreed to strengthen and diversify economic cooperation in the energy, infrastructure, defense, and healthcare sectors.

The Russian Foreign Minister also called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad today, where both dignitaries discussed bilateral relations and issues of regional and global importance.

Pakistan Sputnik V COVID19 Shah Mahmood Quershi Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Pakistan to start local production of Sputnik V vaccine in coming months: FM Qureshi

NA-75 Daska by-poll: ECP initiates inquiry into disappearance of presiding officers

Russia offers military support to strengthen Pakistan’s anti terrorist potential

NEPRA raises electricity tariff by Rs0.64 per unit

Hammad confident Pakistan's economy to grow faster than earlier forecasts

G20 finance officials to meet on pandemic measures, US global minimum tax plan

COVID pandemic: Pakistan reports 102 deaths, 4,004 new infections in 24 hours

Global minimum tax for corporations inches towards reality

PM says it’s time for ‘new’ IMF package

Riyadh vs Dubai: Saudi district gears up for foreign firms

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters