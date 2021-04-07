Pakistan
Buzdar directs to monitor sugar prices at district level
07 Apr 2021
07 Apr 2021
ISLAMABAD: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has given Ministers the task of monitoring sugar price at division level.
In a statement, he directed concerned departments to present him daily report regarding sugar stock and price.
He ordered to maintain surplus sugar supply before and during Holy Ramzan to facilitate public. He directed that concerned Ministers and officers will monitor sugar price at district level.
