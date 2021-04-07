Pakistan
ATC extends judicial remand of three lawyers
- The hearing of the case was adjourned.
07 Apr 2021
ISLAMABAD: An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday extended the judicial remand of three lawyers till April 14, in Islamabad High Court (IHC) building attack case.
The three lawyers including Tasaduq Hanif, Hammad Saeed Dar and Naseer Kiyani were produced before ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan.
Meanwhile, the prosecutor opposed the post-arrest bail cases of the three lawyers and argued that the accused were involved in the incident. The video of three lawyers had been sent for forensic analysis, he said.
During hearing, the judge said that the release order for other two lawyers including Khalid Taj and Raja Farrukh would be issued once the court receive the bail orders of IHC.
After this, the hearing of the case was adjourned.
PM appreciates Russia's efforts for promoting Afghan peace process
ATC extends judicial remand of three lawyers
NA-75 Daska by-poll: ECP initiates inquiry into disappearance of presiding officers
Russia offers military support to strengthen Pakistan’s anti terrorist potential
NEPRA raises electricity tariff by Rs0.64 per unit
Hammad confident Pakistan's economy to grow faster than earlier forecasts
G20 finance officials to meet on pandemic measures, US global minimum tax plan
COVID pandemic: Pakistan reports 102 deaths, 4,004 new infections in 24 hours
Global minimum tax for corporations inches towards reality
PM says it’s time for ‘new’ IMF package
Riyadh vs Dubai: Saudi district gears up for foreign firms
Biden announces all adults in US eligible for Covid vaccine by April 19
Read more stories
Comments