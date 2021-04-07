Pakistan
SC accepts MQM Pakistan's appeal against objections of Registrar's Office
- The court directed the Registrar Office to fix MQM Pakistan's main petition in open court.
07 Apr 2021
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday accepted the Mutthida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Pakistan's appeal against the objections of the Registrar Office.
SC judge Justice Mushir Alam heard the appeal in-chamber. The Registrar Office had raised objections over the main petition filed by MQM Pakistan seeking re-census in Karachi.
The court directed the Registrar Office to fix MQM Pakistan's main petition in open court.
