One million doses of anti-corona vaccine to be procured by Punjab: Dr Yasmin

  • She said that the Punjab government was utilizing all-out resources to control the coronavirus pandemic.
APP 07 Apr 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid Wednesday said that one million doses of anti-corona vaccine will be procured after the approval of the cabinet in near future in the first phase.

Chairing a meeting at the Civil Secretariat to review status of vaccine procurement and preparation,Health Minister said that local preparation of vaccine would be possible between 6 to 10 months. She reviewed progress for the procurement of the vaccine.

Dr Yasmin said that a Technical Advisory Group had been constituted under Special Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare department Babar Aman for the procurement of the vaccine.

" Technical Advisory Group would share its recommendations within two days for the procurement of the vaccine", she added.

She informed that consultation with stakeholders was underway including professors from University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS).

"Local preparation of vaccine may take 6 to 10 months time," she added. The minister said that Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education had already met various stakeholders including Livestock department for the purpose.

She said that the Punjab government was utilizing all-out resources to control the coronavirus pandemic.

She called upon the stakeholders to play active role for the control of the pandemic in the province.

Dr Yasmin said that the vaccination process of elderly citizens was underway smoothly and Punjab government was controlling the pandemic under a defined strategy.

She sought cooperation of people by following the SOPs, and highlighted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan with the support of the people Punjab would overcome the pandemic spread.

Secretary SHME Barrister Nabeel Awan apprised the Minister of the steps taken to ensure availability of the vaccine.

