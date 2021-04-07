Markets
Shares in CI Capital's Taaleem rise 6.8pc on first day of trading
07 Apr 2021
CAIRO: Shares in higher education management firm Taaleem Management Services rose around 6.8% to close at 6.1 Egyptian pounds ($0.3895) in their first day of trading on the Egyptian stock exchange, Refinitiv data showed.
The company, owned by Egyptian investment bank CI Capital, was listed earlier in April, ending a 15 month-long hiatus in new initial public offerings on the Egyptian exchange.
Taaleem's IPO was covered 29.38 times.
