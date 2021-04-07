Haripur reports 60 deaths from pandemic

PESHAWAR: District Haripur on Wednesday reported 60 deaths from coronavirus during its ongoing third wave.

According to Health Department Officials, total 250 patients of coronavirus infection were under treatment at hospitals.

Smart lockdown imposed in 58 areas of the district for seven days from April 7 to April 14.

DC, DHO and DPO urged the general public to adopt all precautionary measures against coronavirus to effectively tackle its third wave.