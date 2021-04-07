2025 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab on Wednesday

LAHORE: As many as 2025 cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab on Wednesday while the pandemic claimed 56 precious lives in last 24 hours which turned the death toll to 6,731.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD),the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 237,594.

The P&SHD confirmed that 1,019 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,17 in Kasur,8 in Sheikhupura,6 in Nankana Sahib,153 in Rawalpindi,23 in Attock,6 in Jehlum,3 in Chakwal, 48 in Gujranwala,8 in Mandi Bahauddin,5 in Narowal,27 in Hafizabad,75 in Sialkot,6 in Gujrat,170 in Faisalabad,32 in Toba Tek Singh,4 in Chiniot,2 in Jhang,131 in Sargodha,2 in Mianwali,1 in Bhakkar,97 in Multan,2 in Vehari,80 in Khanewal,10 in Muzaffargarh,4 in Dera Ghazi Khan,1 in Layyah,1 in Rajanpur,24 in Rahimyar Khan,17 in Bahawalpur,26 in Okara,6 in Pakpattan and 11 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sahiwal district.

The Punjab health department conducted 3,966,703 tests for COVID-19 so far,while 197,841 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

The department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.