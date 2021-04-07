ANL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
Pakistan

Coronavirus claims 27 more lives in KP

  • 1318 people gained recovery from the virus infection during last 24 hours after which the number of recovered people reached 80348.
APP 07 Apr 2021

PESHAWAR: The unbridled coronavirus claimed lives of another 27 people during the last 24 hours taking the number of total deaths to 2496 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from the pandemic.

A report of the Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday said 8 people died from the virus infection in district Peshawar with reports of 340 new cases of the COVID-19 taking the number of cases to 38360 in provincial metropolis.

The report further so far 1335 people have died of the coronavirus infection in Peshawar district.

The report added that during the last 24 hours, 829 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported from across the province that took the number of total cases to 93862 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

However, 1318 people gained recovery from the virus infection during last 24 hours after which the number of recovered people reached 80348.

