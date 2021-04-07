ANL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
Apr 07, 2021
Pakistan

China remains top importer among other countries: SBP

  • The total imports from China during July-February (2020-21) were recorded at $7854.793 million against the $6347.374 million during July-February (2019-20).
APP 07 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: China topped the list of countries from where Pakistan imported different products during the eight month of financial year (2020-21), followed by United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Singapore.

The total imports from China during July-February (2020-21) were recorded at $7854.793 million against the $6347.374 million during July-February (2019-20), showing an increase of 23.74 percent during the period, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said.

This was followed by UAE, where Pakistan imported goods worth $4321.572 million against the imports of $4786.942 million last year, showing negative growth of 9.72 percent.

Singapore was the at third top country from where Pakistan imported products worth $1931.058 million against the imports of $1526.329 million last year, showing growth of 26.51 percent, SBP data revealed.

Among other countries, Pakistani imports from Saudi Arabia stood at $1380.268 million against $1008.015 million during last year, showing growth of 36.92 percent while the imports from United State of America (USA) were recorded at $1467.056 million against $1470.703 million last year, showing nominal decline of 0.24 percent, the data revealed.

The imports from Malaysia were recorded at $762.971 million against $659.089 million whereas the imports from Kuwait were recorded at $803.970 million against $737.847 million last year.

During July-February, the imports from South Korea were recorded at $486.262 million against $607.412 million whereas the imports from Indonesia at $720.477 million against $711.286 million.

Pakistan’s imports from Japan were recorded at $854.765 million against $737.828 million whereas the imports from Switzerland stood at $774.168 million against $398.848 million.

Similarly, the imports from Germany during the period under review were recorded at $698.732 million against $658.180 million while the imports from Thailand stood at $604.640 million against $497.721 million.

Pakistan’s imports from Qatar were recorded at $683.625 million during the current fiscal year compared to $1217.781 million last year, whereas the imports from UK stood at $512.106 million against $478.133 million.

