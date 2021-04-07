Surgical goods, medical instruments exports increased by 4.92pc

ISLAMABAD: Surgical goods and medical instruments exports during first eight months of FY 2020-21 grew by 4.92 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-Feb 20-21, surgical goods and medical instruments worth US $ 284,638 exported as compared to worth US $ 271,283 of same period of last year.

According the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Onyx Manufactured increased by 9.23 per cent, worth US $ 3,396 were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 3,109 of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, cutlery exports increased by 29.54 per cent, worth US $ 80,946 were also exported in current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing US $ 62,486 of same period of last year.

During the period under view Chemicals and Phram.products exports increased by 9.30 percent, worth US $ 696,228 were also exported in current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing US $ 636,960 of same period of last year.