Vegetable exports decrease 7pc in 8 months

ISLAMABAD: The exports of vegetables products from the country witnessed decrease of 7.05 percent during eight months of financial year 2020-21 as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan exported vegetables products worth $ 2047.569 million during July-February (2020-21) against the exports of $ 2203.083 million during July-February (2019-20), showing a decline of 7.05 percent, according to the data issued by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The food commodities that contributed in positive growth of vegetable exports included edible fruits and nuts, export of which grew from $295.429 million last year to $300.942 million during the fiscal year under review, showing increase of 1.86 percent.

During the financial year 2020-21, the exports of coffee, tea, mate and spices also increased by 12.68 percent, from $72.918 million to $82.170 million While the export of oil seeds and oleaginous also rose by 27.76 percent from $66.408 million to $84.846 million.

On the other hand, the commodities that contributed in negative growth included cereals, export of which declined from $1501.173 million last year to $1393.977 million during this year, showing negative growth of 7.14 percent.

During the period under review, the exports of edible vegetable decreased by 30.03 percent from $204.962 million to $143.394 million while the export of milling industry product also declined by 60.93 percent from $32.028 million to $ 12.512 million, the data added.

The exports of vegetable planting materials decreased by 43.11 percent from $6.154 million to $3.501 million.