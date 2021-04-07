Rupee gain 16 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD: The exchange rate of Pakistan rupee strengthened by 16 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Wednesday and closed at Rs153.17 as compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs153.33.

According to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs153.2 and Rs153.8 respectively.

Similarly, the price of euro was appreciated by 87 paisas and closed at Rs182.06 against the last day’s trading of Rs181.19, the State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese Yen gained one paisa to close at Rs1.39, whereas a decrease of 57 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs211.85 as compared to its last closing of Rs 212.42.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 04 paisas each to close at Rs 41.70 and Rs 40.84 respectively.