Delegation of St. Petersburg businessmen calls on Sindh Governor

KARACHI: A seven-member delegation of St. Petersburg businessmen, Russian Federation led by Advisor, CC RusWelding Andrey Zubai called on Governor Sindh Imran Ismail at Governor’s House here on Wednesday.

The Consul General, Russia in Karachi Dr. Aleksandr G Khozin was also present on the occasion, said a spokesperson of Governor’s House.

The meeting discussed the bilateral investment opportunities; and cooperation in terms of raising the trade exchange volume and establishing projects in different sectors.

The Governor Sindh said that this meeting would provide good business opportunity to the businessmen of the two countries.

“The Pakistan’s visit of the delegation is a pro-active approach to take the relationship forward and look for realizing the potential in economic cooperation”, he added.

The members of the delegation expressed their hope of long-term business relationship between the two sides.