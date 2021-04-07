NEPRA approves 64 paisa per unit increase for Feb

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday approved Rs 0.6416/kWh increase in power tariff for February having Rs 4.4 billion impact under monthly Fuel Cost Adjustment (FCA) mechanism.

In the petition the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) had sought 65 paisa per unit increase in power tariff for February under FCA for X-WAPDA DISCOs.

The CPPA maintained that the actual fuel charges remained Rs 4.7987 per kWh against reference fuel charges of Rs4.1414 per kWh.

The increase would be charged in the billing month of April 2021 to all consumer categories of XWDISCOs, except life line consumers i.e. having consumption up-to 50 units, and would remain applicable only for one month.

This FCA would not be applicable to KE consumers, it further said.

The CPPA said that 27.93 per cent electricity was generated from hydel, 26.14 per cent coal, 1.06 per cent RFO, 12.45 per cent gas, 17.46 per cent RLNG,10.88 per cent nuclear and 1.35 per cent Wind during the said period. A total of 6.996.37 GWh energy costing Rs33.573 billion was delivered to the DISCOs during February.