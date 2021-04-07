ANL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
Pakistan

Ramzan moon sighting meeting in Peshawar disseminates message of unity: Maulana Azad

  • He expressed the hope that his year the whole nation would observe Ramzan and Eid-ul-Fitar on same day with the cooperation of religious scholars.
APP 07 Apr 2021

PESHAWAR: Chairman Central Reut-e-Hilal Committee and Khateeb of historic Badshahi Masjid Lahore, Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad on Tuesday said holding of moon sighting meeting for the upcoming holy month of Ramzan in Peshawar is aimed at giving a message of unity to the whole nation.

These views were expressed by Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad while addressing a press conference here at Peshawar Press Club.

Chairman Central Reut-e-Hilal Committee was flanked by a number of religious scholars and ulema-e-Karam including Dr. Qibla Ayaz, Prof Abdul Ghafoor, Maulana Tayyab Qureshi, Maulana Fazle Jamil Rizvi, Maulana Pir Adnan Qadri, Allama Fakharul Hassan Qaravi, Maulana Abdul Rauf, Maulana Roohullah Madani and Prof Zafarullah Jan.

Addressing the press conference, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad thanked religious scholars from Peshawar for extending their support and cooperation to Central Reut-e-Hilal Committee.

He expressed the hope that his year the whole nation would observe Ramzan and Eid-ul-Fitar on same day with the cooperation of religious scholars.

He also expressed the hope that chief of local Reut-e-Hilal Committee, Mufti Shahab-ud-Din Popalzai would also extend full cooperation.

He made it clear that the final decision of moon sighting would be made on the basis of principles laid down in Shariah and in light of witnesses received.

Chairman Central Reut-e-Hilal Committee also appealed ulema of the country to create awareness among masses through their sermons about prevention measures from corona virus.

He said the third wave of the pandemic has become very dangerous and ulema have to play their effective role to make efforts by Health department successful in protecting maximum number of people from the deadly contagion.

