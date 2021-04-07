Pakistan
Saudi Ambassador calls on Interior Minister
- He said the perpetrators of this act could not escape and to get the punishment.
07 Apr 2021
ISLAMABAD: Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al Maliki called on Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed here Wednesday and discussed Pak-Saudi relations and murder of Saudi diplomat at Karachi in 2011.
Speaking on the occasion, the minister said the murder of Saudi diplomat was an attempt to target the good relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.
He said the perpetrators of this act could not escape and to get the punishment.
Sheikh Rashid said Pak-Saudi relations were based on love, mutual understanding and brethrenship.
Secretary Interior Yousaf Naseem Khokhar was also present in the meeting.
PM appreciates Russia's efforts for promoting Afghan peace process
Saudi Ambassador calls on Interior Minister
NA-75 Daska by-poll: ECP initiates inquiry into disappearance of presiding officers
Russia offers military support to strengthen Pakistan’s anti terrorist potential
NEPRA raises electricity tariff by Rs0.64 per unit
Hammad confident Pakistan's economy to grow faster than earlier forecasts
G20 finance officials to meet on pandemic measures, US global minimum tax plan
COVID pandemic: Pakistan reports 102 deaths, 4,004 new infections in 24 hours
Global minimum tax for corporations inches towards reality
PM says it’s time for ‘new’ IMF package
Riyadh vs Dubai: Saudi district gears up for foreign firms
Biden announces all adults in US eligible for Covid vaccine by April 19
Read more stories
Comments