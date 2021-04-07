Saudi Ambassador calls on Interior Minister

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al Maliki called on Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed here Wednesday and discussed Pak-Saudi relations and murder of Saudi diplomat at Karachi in 2011.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said the murder of Saudi diplomat was an attempt to target the good relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

He said the perpetrators of this act could not escape and to get the punishment.

Sheikh Rashid said Pak-Saudi relations were based on love, mutual understanding and brethrenship.

Secretary Interior Yousaf Naseem Khokhar was also present in the meeting.