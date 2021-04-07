ANL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
ASL 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.49%)
AVN 85.50 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.77%)
BOP 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
DGKC 120.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.09%)
EPCL 54.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.83%)
FCCL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.63%)
FFL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
HASCOL 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HUBC 80.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.99%)
HUMNL 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.46%)
JSCL 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.78%)
KAPCO 40.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.71%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.69%)
PAEL 32.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.24%)
PIBTL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.17%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
PPL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.34%)
PRL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.87%)
PTC 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.93%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 38.84 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.7%)
TRG 139.50 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (1.8%)
UNITY 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.71%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 4,707 Decreased By ▼ -41.2 (-0.87%)
BR30 24,388 Decreased By ▼ -148.22 (-0.6%)
KSE100 43,954 Decreased By ▼ -451.12 (-1.02%)
KSE30 18,012 Decreased By ▼ -233.62 (-1.28%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,026
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
700,188
400424hr
Sindh
267,238
Punjab
237,594
Balochistan
19,942
Islamabad
62,775
KPK
93,862
Pakistan

NAB asks people not to invest in illegal housing schemes

  • The chairman issued directives while chairing a meeting of NAB held to review the ongoing investigations against illegal housing/cooperative societies.
APP 07 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday once again asked people not to invest in the illegal housing schemes launched sans having any approval from the respective regulator.

A NAB spokesman said people should not invest in any housing/cooperative society which did not have sufficient land or approved documents as NAB was receiving hundreds of complaints of cheating or non possession of land despite receiving money.

Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal directed all director generals to conclude investigations against illegal housing/ cooperative societies within the prescribed time frame so that their hard earned money could be returned to them.

The chairman issued directives while chairing a meeting of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) held to review the ongoing investigations against illegal housing/cooperative societies.

The meeting was informed that billion of rupees have already been returned to the affectees after recovering from illegal housing/cooperative societies in the investigations conducted by regional bureaus. The affectees thanked the chairman for the recovery of their looted money.

The forum was informed that owners of few housing/cooperative societies were busy in looting people and selling unauthorised files without having lay out plan and no objection certificate from relevant authorities.

He said they were enticing people through attractive advertisement campaign, which is contrary to relevant laws.

The silence of respective regulators and not exercising their authority to check illegal housing societies was tantamount to negligence from duties.

