COVID-19 claims four more patients, infects 374 others

KARACHI: As many as four more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,520 and 374 new cases emerged when 9,411 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Wednesday.

He added that four more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4,520 that constituted 1.7 percent death rate.

Murad Ali Shah said that 9,411 samples were tested which detected 374 cases. He added that so far 3,360,861 tests have been conducted against which 267,611 cases were diagnosed, of them 96 percent or 257,176 patients have recovered, including 163 overnight.

The CM said that currently 5,915 patients were under treatment; of them 5,596 were in home isolation, 10 at isolation centers and 309 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 282 patients was stated to be critical, including 35 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 374 new cases, 224 have been detected from Karachi. East 93, South 68, Central 17, Korangi 16, Malir and West 15 each.

While other district-wise statistics are as follows, Hyderabad has 14, Tando Muhammad Khan 10, Tando Allahyar eight, Qamber and Sujawal seven each, Khairpur, Thatta and Matiari six each, Badin Jamshoro and Nausheroferoze four each, Larkana and Jacobabad three each, Sukkur, Dadu, Ghotki and Nawabshah two each, Kashmore one.

The chief minister urged people to follow SOPs to save lives.