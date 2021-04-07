Pakistan
SC seeks NAB response over bail plea filed by Modabara scandal accused
- The court, after accepting the appeal of the accused, issued notice to the NAB and adjourned proceedings till date in office.
07 Apr 2021
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to submit response over post-arrest bail petition filed by Modabara scandal accused Asif Ullah.
A three-member SC bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial comprising Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan heard the case.
Accused Asifullah arrested in Madaraba scandal had approached the Supreme Court against the decision of the High Court.
