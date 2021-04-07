ANL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
ASL 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.49%)
AVN 85.50 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.77%)
BOP 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
DGKC 120.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.09%)
EPCL 54.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.83%)
FCCL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.63%)
FFL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
HASCOL 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HUBC 80.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.99%)
HUMNL 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.46%)
JSCL 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.78%)
KAPCO 40.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.71%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.69%)
PAEL 32.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.24%)
PIBTL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.17%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
PPL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.34%)
PRL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.87%)
PTC 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.93%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 38.84 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.7%)
TRG 139.50 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (1.8%)
UNITY 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.71%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 4,707 Decreased By ▼ -41.2 (-0.87%)
BR30 24,388 Decreased By ▼ -148.22 (-0.6%)
KSE100 43,954 Decreased By ▼ -451.12 (-1.02%)
KSE30 18,012 Decreased By ▼ -233.62 (-1.28%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,026
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
700,188
400424hr
Sindh
267,238
Punjab
237,594
Balochistan
19,942
Islamabad
62,775
KPK
93,862
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Norway to lift Covid curbs in four stages: PM

  • The country of 5.4 million has been relatively successful in keeping Covid-19 at bay with just over 100,000 cases and only 683 deaths.
AFP 07 Apr 2021

OSLO: Norway will lift its coronavirus restrictions in four stages, each spaced at least three weeks apart, Prime Minister Erna Solberg announced Wednesday.

The country of 5.4 million has been relatively successful in keeping Covid-19 at bay with just over 100,000 cases and only 683 deaths.

But in announcing the plans to reopen, Solberg did not want to commit to a date for a return to normal.

"The reopening must be based on data, not dates," Solberg told the Norwegian parliament.

A gradual easing of restrictions will be made in the light of the epidemic situation, the capacity of the health system and the progress of rollout of vaccines, she said.

Faced with a resurgence of virus cases traced to the more contagious British variant, Norwegian authorities tightened restrictions just before the Easter holidays.

They temporarily banned the sale of alcohol in bars and restaurants, closed gyms and public swimming pools, urged people to limit social interaction drastically and introduced stricter quarantine requirements for most travellers entering the country.

The government will consider "in the next few days" whether to rescind the tougher measures introduced on March 25, which would be the first of four steps towards normalisation, according to Solberg.

About three weeks will have to pass between each stage to measure the effects of the eased measures, and these can be reversed depending on the situation.

"I understand that many would like to see a plan with concrete dates," Solberg said.

"We can't. There are too many uncertainties," she added, citing possible new mutations and variations in vaccine deliveries.

Like Denmark, Norway has kept the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine on hold, after numerous cases of severe blood clots, some of them fatal, among people who had received the jab.

Although she did not reveal a precise timetable, Solberg estimated that the first three steps, barring unforeseen circumstances, would probably be completed by the end of June.

The Norwegian authorities are also working on a "corona certificate" that could enable more freedom for those vaccinated or immunised against the virus.

COVID 19 coronavirus restrictions Erna Solberg

Norway to lift Covid curbs in four stages: PM

NA-75 Daska by-poll: ECP initiates inquiry into disappearance of presiding officers

Russia offers military support to strengthen Pakistan’s anti terrorist potential

NEPRA raises electricity tariff by Rs0.64 per unit

Hammad confident Pakistan's economy to grow faster than earlier forecasts

G20 finance officials to meet on pandemic measures, US global minimum tax plan

COVID pandemic: Pakistan reports 102 deaths, 4,004 new infections in 24 hours

Global minimum tax for corporations inches towards reality

PM says it’s time for ‘new’ IMF package

Riyadh vs Dubai: Saudi district gears up for foreign firms

Biden announces all adults in US eligible for Covid vaccine by April 19

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters