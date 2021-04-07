ANL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
ASL 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.49%)
AVN 85.50 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.77%)
BOP 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
DGKC 120.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.09%)
EPCL 54.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.83%)
FCCL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.63%)
FFL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
HASCOL 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HUBC 80.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.99%)
HUMNL 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.46%)
JSCL 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.78%)
KAPCO 40.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.71%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.69%)
PAEL 32.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.24%)
PIBTL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.17%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
PPL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.34%)
PRL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.87%)
PTC 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.93%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 38.84 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.7%)
TRG 139.50 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (1.8%)
UNITY 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.71%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 4,707 Decreased By ▼ -41.2 (-0.87%)
BR30 24,388 Decreased By ▼ -148.22 (-0.6%)
KSE100 43,954 Decreased By ▼ -451.12 (-1.02%)
KSE30 18,012 Decreased By ▼ -233.62 (-1.28%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,026
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
700,188
400424hr
Sindh
267,238
Punjab
237,594
Balochistan
19,942
Islamabad
62,775
KPK
93,862
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

IMF says investments in vaccines 'pay for themselves'

  • We are very much in favor of a global minimum corporate tax, she said.
AFP 07 Apr 2021

WASHINGTON: Public spending aimed at accelerating Covid-19 vaccination campaigns and ending the pandemic will generate returns and boost economic growth, the IMF said on Wednesday.

"Vaccination will, thus, more than pay for itself, providing excellent value for public money invested in ramping up global vaccine production and distribution," the IMF said in its Fiscal Monitor report.

Fund economists calculated that controlling the pandemic sooner than expected -- meaning most countries have broad and affordable access to vaccines by early 2022 -- means "stronger economic growth" and more than $1 trillion in cumulative tax revenues for advanced economies by 2025.

In the latest forecasts released at the start of the spring meetings held alongside the World Bank, the IMF was more optimistic about global growth this year, projecting a 6.0 percent expansion after the 3.3 contraction in 2020 -- the worst peacetime downturn in a century.

The IMF pointed to the rapid responses by governments to spend freely -- a response totaling $16 trillion -- to help contain the economic damage from the pandemic, but warned that ending the health crisis remains crucial to a solid recovery and vaccine distribution to poor countries was "deeply iniquitous."

The Fiscal Monitor stresses the need for continued government spending, but notes that rising debt levels make it critical for policymakers to target their aid.

It also repeats the suggestion that countries use taxes on the rich to finance their programs.

"To help meet pandemic-related financing needs, policymakers could consider a temporary Covid-19 recovery contribution, levied on high incomes or wealth," the report said.

The IMF also noted that "domestic and international tax reforms are necessary" to generate "the resources needed to improve access to basic services" as well as bolster safety nets and development goals.

IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath on Tuesday already noted the fund's longstanding support for the idea of a universal tax that would reduce the ability of companies to shift their profits to tax havens.

"We are very much in favor of a global minimum corporate tax," she said.

IMF pandemic COVID vaccines Economic growth

IMF says investments in vaccines 'pay for themselves'

NA-75 Daska by-poll: ECP initiates inquiry into disappearance of presiding officers

Russia offers military support to strengthen Pakistan’s anti terrorist potential

NEPRA raises electricity tariff by Rs0.64 per unit

Hammad confident Pakistan's economy to grow faster than earlier forecasts

G20 finance officials to meet on pandemic measures, US global minimum tax plan

COVID pandemic: Pakistan reports 102 deaths, 4,004 new infections in 24 hours

Global minimum tax for corporations inches towards reality

PM says it’s time for ‘new’ IMF package

Riyadh vs Dubai: Saudi district gears up for foreign firms

Biden announces all adults in US eligible for Covid vaccine by April 19

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters