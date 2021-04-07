ANL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
ASL 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.49%)
AVN 85.50 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.77%)
BOP 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
DGKC 120.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.09%)
EPCL 54.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.83%)
FCCL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.63%)
FFL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
HASCOL 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HUBC 80.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.99%)
HUMNL 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.46%)
JSCL 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.78%)
KAPCO 40.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.71%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.69%)
PAEL 32.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.24%)
PIBTL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.17%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
PPL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.34%)
PRL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.87%)
PTC 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.93%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 38.84 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.7%)
TRG 139.50 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (1.8%)
UNITY 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.71%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 4,707 Decreased By ▼ -41.2 (-0.87%)
BR30 24,388 Decreased By ▼ -148.22 (-0.6%)
KSE100 43,954 Decreased By ▼ -451.12 (-1.02%)
KSE30 18,012 Decreased By ▼ -233.62 (-1.28%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,026
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
700,188
400424hr
Sindh
267,238
Punjab
237,594
Balochistan
19,942
Islamabad
62,775
KPK
93,862
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Malaysia says South Korean and Japanese firms to invest $3.9bn in coming years

  • The deals with South Korea and Japan came as Malaysia's International Trade and Industry Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali wrapped up a week-long trade mission to both countries on Tuesday.
  • "The mission, also the first for this year, was paramount to the rigorous efforts by the ministry... to bring in foreign direct investments into Malaysia," the ministry said in a statement.
Reuters 07 Apr 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia said on Wednesday it had secured potential investments from South Korea and Japan amounting to 16.05 billion ringgit ($3.89 billion) and export purchases of about 986.2 million ringgit to be realised in the coming years.

Malaysia is hoping to attract more foreign investment this year after a major drop in 2020. In a January report, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development said FDI into the country slid 68% last year, the biggest drop in Southeast Asia.

Aside from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the World Bank has attributed falling FDI in part to longstanding policy and structural issues.

The deals with South Korea and Japan came as Malaysia's International Trade and Industry Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali wrapped up a week-long trade mission to both countries on Tuesday.

"The mission, also the first for this year, was paramount to the rigorous efforts by the ministry... to bring in foreign direct investments into Malaysia," the ministry said in a statement.

South Korean firms had committed in the immediate term to invest a total of 7.3 billion ringgit in Malaysia, and to purchase exports of Malaysian goods amounting to 70 million ringgit, the ministry said.

Japanese companies had agreed to invest 8.75 billion ringgit and buy 916.15 million ringgit of Malaysian products.

This includes a 1 billion ringgit investment from Nippon Electric Glass to produce glass fibre for the automotive, construction and energy sector, the ministry added.

The ministry did not give a specific timeframe for the investments to be made.

FDI Japanese companies Malaysian GDP investments into Malaysia South Korean investment

Malaysia says South Korean and Japanese firms to invest $3.9bn in coming years

NA-75 Daska by-poll: ECP initiates inquiry into disappearance of presiding officers

Russia offers military support to strengthen Pakistan’s anti terrorist potential

NEPRA raises electricity tariff by Rs0.64 per unit

Hammad confident Pakistan's economy to grow faster than earlier forecasts

G20 finance officials to meet on pandemic measures, US global minimum tax plan

COVID pandemic: Pakistan reports 102 deaths, 4,004 new infections in 24 hours

Global minimum tax for corporations inches towards reality

PM says it’s time for ‘new’ IMF package

Riyadh vs Dubai: Saudi district gears up for foreign firms

Biden announces all adults in US eligible for Covid vaccine by April 19

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters