Brazilian medical lab firm Dasa raises $590mn in discounted share sale

Reuters 07 Apr 2021

SAO PAULO: Brazilian medical lab company Dasa said on Wednesday it had priced its share offering at 58 reais per share, below the original price range, confirming a Reuters report on Tuesday.

The company raised 3.3 billion reais ($590 million) in the offering of 57 million new shares, it said in a securities filing.

The price was below the original range of 64.90 to 84.50 reais per share. Dasa shareholders did not sell any of their shares and did not increase the number of shares sold as allowed by overallotment provisions, due to low demand.

The price was also substantially lower than the closing price on Tuesday, 144 reais.

Brazilian medical lab firm Dasa raises $590mn in discounted share sale

