ANL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
ASL 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.49%)
AVN 85.50 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.77%)
BOP 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
DGKC 120.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.09%)
EPCL 54.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.83%)
FCCL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.63%)
FFL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
HASCOL 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HUBC 80.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.99%)
HUMNL 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.46%)
JSCL 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.78%)
KAPCO 40.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.71%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.69%)
PAEL 32.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.24%)
PIBTL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.17%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
PPL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.34%)
PRL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.87%)
PTC 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.93%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 38.84 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.7%)
TRG 139.50 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (1.8%)
UNITY 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.71%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 4,707 Decreased By ▼ -41.2 (-0.87%)
BR30 24,388 Decreased By ▼ -148.22 (-0.6%)
KSE100 43,954 Decreased By ▼ -451.12 (-1.02%)
KSE30 18,012 Decreased By ▼ -233.62 (-1.28%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,026
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
700,188
400424hr
Sindh
267,238
Punjab
237,594
Balochistan
19,942
Islamabad
62,775
KPK
93,862
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper slips as inventories climb and China premiums dip

  • Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) shed 0.8% to $8,974.50 a tonne in official trading. The metal touched its highest since March 23 at $9,104 in the previous session.
  • Copper inventories in LME-registered warehouses have since surged to 150,325 tonnes compared to 74,200 tonnes at the end of February.
Reuters 07 Apr 2021

LONDON: Copper fell from a two-week high on Wednesday on worries over demand as inventories continued to increase and premiums for the red metal into top consumer China fell.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) shed 0.8% to $8,974.50 a tonne in official trading. The metal touched its highest since March 23 at $9,104 in the previous session.

Copper inventories in LME-registered warehouses have since surged to 150,325 tonnes compared to 74,200 tonnes at the end of February.

Stocks have also climbed elsewhere.

"Stocks have almost doubled since the lows in February. That's not a good sign in supporting the narrative around any immediate deficit," said ING analyst Wenyu Yao.

Marex Spectron's Alastair Munro said there had "been likely producer sell interest", where metal producers take advantage of spikes in prices to hedge, selling their output in advance.

Meanwhile, the Yangshan copper premium is at its lowest since November at $54 a tonne, pointing to weakening demand for imports into China. The premium reflects the amount that buyers are willing to pay on top of LME copper price for physical delivery.

But analysts said demand should be seasonally stronger in the second quarter.

SPREADS: The LME cash copper contract commands a $7-a-tonne premium over the three-month contract compared to a high of $62.30 in February, when stocks were low.

POSITIONING: Investor interest in copper has waned, with the net long position in LME copper down to 22% of open interest from 62% at the end of February, broker Marex Spectron said.

CONCENTRATES: Chilean miner Antofagasta sold 10,000 tonnes of copper concentrate for June shipment at treatment and refining charges of about $10 a tonne and one cent a pound, three sources with knowledge of the deal said.

OTHER PRICES: Aluminium fell 0.4% to $2,258.50 tonne, zinc added 0.4% to $2,835, lead rose 0.4% to $1,975.50, tin was up 0.2% at $25,874 while nickel edged down 0.1% to $16,731.

Copper prices London Metal Exchange LME copper copper market copper producer copper mining

Copper slips as inventories climb and China premiums dip

NA-75 Daska by-poll: ECP initiates inquiry into disappearance of presiding officers

Russia offers military support to strengthen Pakistan’s anti terrorist potential

NEPRA raises electricity tariff by Rs0.64 per unit

Hammad confident Pakistan's economy to grow faster than earlier forecasts

G20 finance officials to meet on pandemic measures, US global minimum tax plan

COVID pandemic: Pakistan reports 102 deaths, 4,004 new infections in 24 hours

Global minimum tax for corporations inches towards reality

PM says it’s time for ‘new’ IMF package

Riyadh vs Dubai: Saudi district gears up for foreign firms

Biden announces all adults in US eligible for Covid vaccine by April 19

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters