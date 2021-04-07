ANL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
ASL 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.49%)
AVN 85.50 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.77%)
BOP 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
DGKC 120.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.09%)
EPCL 54.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.83%)
FCCL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.63%)
FFL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
HASCOL 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HUBC 80.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.99%)
HUMNL 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.46%)
JSCL 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.78%)
KAPCO 40.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.71%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.69%)
PAEL 32.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.24%)
PIBTL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.17%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
PPL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.34%)
PRL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.87%)
PTC 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.93%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 38.84 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.7%)
TRG 139.50 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (1.8%)
UNITY 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.71%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 4,707 Decreased By ▼ -41.2 (-0.87%)
BR30 24,388 Decreased By ▼ -148.22 (-0.6%)
KSE100 43,954 Decreased By ▼ -451.12 (-1.02%)
KSE30 18,012 Decreased By ▼ -233.62 (-1.28%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,026
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
700,188
400424hr
Sindh
267,238
Punjab
237,594
Balochistan
19,942
Islamabad
62,775
KPK
93,862
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Italy's ex-PM Berlusconi hospitalised again

  • Berlusconi arrived for a check-up, and doctors decided to keep him in to conduct more tests, the source added.
AFP 07 Apr 2021

ROME: Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi has been hospitalised for the second time in two weeks, a source within his Forza Italia party said Wednesday.

The flamboyant 84-year-old billionaire and media tycoon has been at Milan's San Raffaele hospital since Tuesday afternoon, the source said.

Berlusconi arrived for a check-up, and doctors decided to keep him in to conduct more tests, the source added.

The hospitalisation was also announced by one of Berlusconi's lawyers during a hearing in Milan linked to his long-running "bunga bunga" sex scandal.

The hearing is part of the latest prong of the investigation into Berlusconi's relationship with an underage girl, Karima El-Mahroug, dubbed "Ruby the heart-stealer".

The probe involves alleged payments to witnesses by Berlusconi to buy their silence over his so-called "bunga bunga" parties involving El-Mahroug and other women.

Berlusconi, who has dominated public life in Italy since the 1980s, has had a string of health problems in recent years.

He already spent a couple of days at the San Raffaele in late March. His entourage said at the time it was to conduct previously scheduled tests.

In January, Berlusconi -- who had open heart surgery in 2016 -- was admitted to a hospital in Monaco for heart problems. Last September, he was hospitalised for 11 days with Covid-19.

Silvio Berlusconi Italian Prime Minister Forza Italia party

Italy's ex-PM Berlusconi hospitalised again

NA-75 Daska by-poll: ECP initiates inquiry into disappearance of presiding officers

Russia offers military support to strengthen Pakistan’s anti terrorist potential

NEPRA raises electricity tariff by Rs0.64 per unit

Hammad confident Pakistan's economy to grow faster than earlier forecasts

G20 finance officials to meet on pandemic measures, US global minimum tax plan

COVID pandemic: Pakistan reports 102 deaths, 4,004 new infections in 24 hours

Global minimum tax for corporations inches towards reality

PM says it’s time for ‘new’ IMF package

Riyadh vs Dubai: Saudi district gears up for foreign firms

Biden announces all adults in US eligible for Covid vaccine by April 19

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters