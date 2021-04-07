NA-75 Daska by-poll: ECP initiates inquiry into disappearance of presiding officers

(Karachi) The Election Commission of Pakistan has initiated an inquiry into the disappearance of presiding officers during the NA-75 Daska by-election on February 19, local media reported on Wednesday.

As per details, the PML-N filed a complaint after the presiding officers had gone missing. Punjab Election Commissioner Saeed Gul has been appointed as inquiry officer. The fact-finding committee has tasked him to prepare a report on the matter by May 15.

The inquiry officer will seek the help of all institutions and interview the presiding officers who went missing.

Besides, the transportation and security plan will also be reviewed during the inquiry, as well as ascertaining the concerned officers who were involved in alleged result tempering and helping those who took away the polling staff on the by-election day.

Earlier, the Supreme Court rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's appeal challenging the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) order of re-polling in NA-75 Daska.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial announced the verdict. The bench was hearing a petition filed by PTI leader Ali Asjad Malhi challenging ECP's order for re-polling in the entire NA-75 constituency.

The SC had suspended re-polling on NA-75 Daska scheduled to be held on April 10. The top court had said that it needed more time to decide the case.

The by-elections held in the Sialkot constituency on February 19, was marred by deadly clashes between workers of the PTI and Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) as well as the disappearance of around 20 presiding officers.

While hearing an appeal by PML-N candidate Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar, the ECP had declared the by-poll as null and void.

The ECP had ordered that fresh elections be held in Daska.