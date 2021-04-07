ANL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
ASL 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.49%)
AVN 85.50 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.77%)
BOP 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
DGKC 120.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.09%)
EPCL 54.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.83%)
FCCL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.63%)
FFL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
HASCOL 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HUBC 80.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.99%)
HUMNL 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.46%)
JSCL 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.78%)
KAPCO 40.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.71%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.69%)
PAEL 32.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.24%)
PIBTL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.17%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
PPL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.34%)
PRL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.87%)
PTC 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.93%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 38.84 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.7%)
TRG 139.50 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (1.8%)
UNITY 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.71%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 4,707 Decreased By ▼ -41.2 (-0.87%)
BR30 24,388 Decreased By ▼ -148.22 (-0.6%)
KSE100 43,954 Decreased By ▼ -451.12 (-1.02%)
KSE30 18,012 Decreased By ▼ -233.62 (-1.28%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,026
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
700,188
400424hr
Sindh
267,238
Punjab
237,594
Balochistan
19,942
Islamabad
62,775
KPK
93,862
NEPRA raises electricity tariff by Rs0.64 per unit

  • According to the notification issued by NEPRA, the price of electricity has been increased by 64 paise per unit, which has been made in the matter of fuel charges adjustments for the month of February 2021.
Ali Ahmed 07 Apr 2021

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday announced to increase in the electricity tariff.

According to the notification issued by NEPRA, the price of electricity has been increased by 64 paise per unit, which has been made in the matter of fuel charges adjustments for the month of February 2021.

The Authority has reviewed the information provided by CPPA-G seeking monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) and due diligence is done accordingly. From the perusal of the information provided by CPPA-G, the actual pool fuel cost for the month of February 2021 is Rs.4.7987/kWh, against the reference fuel Cost component of Rs.4.1414/kWh, which has been worked proportionately, based on the fuel references of the notified consumer-end tariff of Ex-WAI'DA DISCOs for the FY 2017-18.

The actual fuel charges, as reported by CPPA-G, for the month of February 2021 increased by Rs.0.6573/kWh (Annex-I), compared to the reference fuel charges of Rs.4.1414/kWh as mentioned above.

As per the data submitted by CPPA-G, XWDISCOs purchased 13.3 GWh from Captive Power Plants (CPPs) during February 2021, for which CPPA-G provided actual details of energy purchased from these plants. According to the details provided by CPPA-G, the actual fuel cost of this energy is Rs.62.65418 million. However, the same as per the NEPRA approved mechanism, works out as Rs.62.6535 million and the same has been considered while determining the FCA of February 2021.

The increase of Rs.0.6416/kWh shall be applicable to all the consumer categories except lifeline consumers of all the XWDISCOs.

The said adjustment shall be shown separately in the consumers' bills on the basis of units billed to the consumers in the month of February 2021 by the XWDISCOs. XWDISCOs shall reflect the fuel charges adjustment in respect of February 2021 in the billing month of April 2021.

While effecting the Fuel Adjustment Charges, the concerned XWDISCOs shall keep in view and strictly comply with the orders of the courts notwithstanding this order.

nepra electricity tariff CPPAG xwdiscos Fuel Charges Adjustment

