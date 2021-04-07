ANL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
Chinese Group intends to invest $500mn in Pakistan’s livestock sector

  • BOI Ansari also briefed the delegation regarding investment opportunities in Special Economic Zones (SEZs) being developed by Pakistan to accelerate export-oriented industrialization.
Ali Ahmed 07 Apr 2021

Royal Group Co Ltd, a Chinese leading enterprise in the dairy industry and buffalo milk production intends to invest $500 million initially in the livestock and dairy sector of Pakistan.

An eight members delegation of Royal Group Co Ltd led by Royal Group President, Chen Yi, called on Additional Secretary, Board of Investment (BOI) Mukarram Ansari at BOI to explore investment opportunities in the livestock and dairy sector on Wednesday.

Additional Secretary BOI, warmly welcomed the interest of the Group to invest in Pakistan, and introduced them to the sector-wise incentives database developed by BOI Down pointing backhand index.

The delegation was informed that an integrated dairy sector development to produce value-added products such as butter, yogurt, cheese, etc while complying with international food safety standards is important to enhance trade and investment opportunities for Pakistan in the global market.

BOI's Ansari also briefed the delegation regarding investment opportunities in Special Economic Zones (SEZs) being developed by Pakistan to accelerate export-oriented industrialization. Pakistan's SEZs offer custom free import of machinery and 10 years income tax holiday, the delegation was told.

The meeting concluded with BOI extending its full support, under its scope, to the Royal Group, and ensured all-out out facilitation.

