South Africa bowl in series decider against Pakistan

AFP 07 Apr 2021

CENTURION: South Africa won the toss and sent Pakistan in to bat in the decisive third and final one-day international at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday.

The match shaped up as a test of South Africa's reserve strength.

They were without five players released to the Indian Premier League, who had earned a total of 371 one-day caps.

It was also announced shortly before the toss that Rassie van der Dussen, one of their most reliable batsmen, had been ruled out because of a quad muscle injury.

South Africa made a total of seven changes, with left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi dropped in the only unforced change.

Shamsi was replaced with orthodox left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj.

The seven incoming players have a total of 30 caps.

Pakistan made four changes. Leg-spinner Shadab Khan was ruled out with a toe injury and replaced by new cap Usman Qadir.

Batsmen Danish Aziz and Asif Ali were replaced by Mohammad Nawaz and wicketkeeper Sarfraz Ahmed, while fast bowler Hasan Ali came in for Mohammad Hasnain.

South African captain Temba Bavuma said he hoped to take advantage of early overhead conditions which could help swing bowling.

He said the new players were like-for-like replacements. "They are fully aware of what is expected of them," he said.

Teams:

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (capt), Aiden Markram, Janneman Malan, Jon-Jon Smuts, Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen (wkt), Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Darryn Dupavillon, Beuran Hendricks, Lutho Sipamla.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfraz Ahmed (wkt), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf.

Umpires: Marais Erasmus, Bongani Jele (both RSA) TV umpire: Adrian Holdstock (RSA) Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

