ANL 33.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.6%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
ASL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
AVN 83.50 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (2.32%)
BOP 7.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.88%)
BYCO 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.75%)
DGKC 119.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.42%)
EPCL 54.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.46%)
FCCL 23.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.09%)
FFL 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
HASCOL 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
HUBC 81.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.03%)
HUMNL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.83%)
JSCL 19.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.16%)
KAPCO 40.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.35%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.86%)
MLCF 44.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.8%)
PAEL 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.76%)
PIBTL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.86%)
POWER 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
PPL 85.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.06%)
PRL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.26%)
PTC 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.11%)
TRG 135.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-0.83%)
UNITY 28.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.4%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.65%)
BR100 4,698 Decreased By ▼ -49.84 (-1.05%)
BR30 24,367 Decreased By ▼ -169.71 (-0.69%)
KSE100 43,993 Decreased By ▼ -411.22 (-0.93%)
KSE30 18,034 Decreased By ▼ -212.02 (-1.16%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,026
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
700,188
400424hr
Sindh
267,238
Punjab
237,594
Balochistan
19,942
Islamabad
62,775
KPK
93,862
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

CBOT wheat may retest resistance at $6.21-1/2

  • On the daily chart, the current bounce is expected to be matching the one from the Jan. 25 low of $6.26.
Reuters 07 Apr 2021

SINGAPORE: CBOT May wheat may retest a resistance at $6.21-1/2 per bushel, a break above which could lead to a gain to $6.30-1/2.

The contract is riding on a wave c, which is expected to be roughly equal to preceding wave a from the March 31 low of $5.93-1/4.

Even though wheat failed twice to break a falling trendline, the target zone of $6.30-1/2 to $6.37-1/4 remains intact.

A drop below $6.11-1/2, however, will greatly change the technical picture.

Such a drop could signal either the extension of the wave b or the continuation of the downtrend towards $5.95-3/4.

On the daily chart, the current bounce is expected to be matching the one from the Jan. 25 low of $6.26.

That means the bounce may take a few weeks to complete and eventually expand towards a range of $6.43 to $6.54-3/4. Even a drop below $6.07-3/4 won't have a big impact on this bullish outlook, as this drop will probably be limited to $6.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

CBOT CBOT wheat CBOT corn CBOT soybean CBOT soyoil

CBOT wheat may retest resistance at $6.21-1/2

Hammad confident Pakistan's economy to grow faster than earlier forecasts

G20 finance officials to meet on pandemic measures, US global minimum tax plan

COVID pandemic: Pakistan reports 102 deaths, 4,004 new infections in 24 hours

Global minimum tax for corporations inches towards reality

PM says it’s time for ‘new’ IMF package

Riyadh vs Dubai: Saudi district gears up for foreign firms

Biden announces all adults in US eligible for Covid vaccine by April 19

ECC to examine PIA restructuring plan today

'Suddenly we heard people scream: Flood!' - Horror in Indonesia

Fund boosts outlook for global economy

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters