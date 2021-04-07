World
Russia reports 8,294 new COVID-19 cases, 374 deaths
07 Apr 2021
MOSCOW: Russia reported 8,294 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, including 1,585 in Moscow, taking the official national tally to 4,606,162.
The government coronavirus task force said 374 people had died in the past 24 hours, pushing its death toll to 101,480.
The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and last week reported a much higher toll of more than 225,000 from April 2020 to February.
