World

Russia reports 8,294 new COVID-19 cases, 374 deaths

  • The government coronavirus task force said 374 people had died in the past 24 hours, pushing its death toll to 101,480.
Reuters 07 Apr 2021

MOSCOW: Russia reported 8,294 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, including 1,585 in Moscow, taking the official national tally to 4,606,162.

The government coronavirus task force said 374 people had died in the past 24 hours, pushing its death toll to 101,480.

The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and last week reported a much higher toll of more than 225,000 from April 2020 to February.

Russia COVID19 Coronavirus government federal statistics agency

