Spain's Castile and Leon region suspends use of AstraZeneca vaccine
- European Medicines Agency (EMA) releases a report on its safety.
07 Apr 2021
MADRID: The regional authorities of Castile and Leon in central Spain said on Wednesday they have suspended the use of COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccine until the European Medicines Agency (EMA) releases a report on its safety.
