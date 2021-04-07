US continues to support direct dialogue between India, Pakistan on issues of concern: US State Department

The United States of America has said that it continues to support direct dialogue between India and Pakistan on issues of concern.

During a press briefing, United States Department Spokesperson Ned Price was asked about Pakistan's decision not to import sugar and cotton from India. "I wouldn’t want to comment on that specifically. What I would say is that we continue to support direct dialogue between India and Pakistan on issues of concern," Price replied.

Last week, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) had decided to allow the import of sugar, cotton and cotton yarn from India through land and sea routes.

However, the federal cabinet deferred the ECC's decision, saying that there will be no trade with the neighbor until India reverses its 2019 decision under which Jammu and Kashmir was stripped of its special constitutional status.