Pakistan

Bakhtawar Bhutto tests positive for COVID-19, goes into isolation

  • Bakhtawar says she tested positive for Covid19 on April 2nd – isolating and recovering
  • Get vaccinated & help those less fortunate to get vaccinated too: Bakhtawar
Fahad Zulfikar 07 Apr 2021

(Karachi) The eldest daughter of late Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari, Bakhtawar Bhutto, has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Bakhtawar said: “I tested positive for Covid19 on April 2nd – isolating and recovering."

She added, "Just a reminder to keep being cautious, call people out if their masks don’t cover their nose, get vaccinated & help those less fortunate to get vaccinated too. May Allah keep us all safe. Aameen.”

In November 2020, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari went into self-isolation after his COVID test results came out as positive.

The PPP chairman also urged the people to follow SOPs and wear masks.

