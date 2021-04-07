World
EU regulator to probe ethical standards of Sputnik vaccine trials
- The European Medicines Agency's probe comes as people familiar with the regulator's approval process told the FT.
07 Apr 2021
The EU drug regulator will begin investigations next week on whether clinical trials of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine followed global clinical and scientific guidelines, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.
Kirill Dmitriev, head of Russia's Direct Investment Fund, told the newspaper, "There was no pressure (on participants) and Sputnik V complied with all clinical practices".
