World
India's Shilpa Medicare can make 100-200mn doses of COVID-19 shot, says exec
- The company's shares jumped as much as 9.2% on India's National Stock Exchange following the news.
07 Apr 2021
BENGALURU: Indian drugmaker Shilpa Medicare Ltd has the production capacity to make 100-200 million doses of a recombinant vaccine for COVID-19, a company executive told Reuters on Wednesday.
