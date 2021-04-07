ANL 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.45%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
ASL 23.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
AVN 83.50 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (2.32%)
BOP 7.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.88%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.85%)
DGKC 119.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.42%)
EPCL 54.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.46%)
FCCL 23.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.27%)
FFL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.75%)
HASCOL 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 81.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.03%)
HUMNL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.15%)
JSCL 19.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
KAPCO 40.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.35%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.86%)
MLCF 44.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.89%)
PAEL 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.61%)
PIBTL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.34%)
POWER 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
PPL 85.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.06%)
PRL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-3.85%)
PTC 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.11%)
TRG 136.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.54%)
UNITY 28.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.67%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.65%)
BR100 4,699 Decreased By ▼ -49.63 (-1.05%)
BR30 24,372 Decreased By ▼ -164.08 (-0.67%)
KSE100 44,017 Decreased By ▼ -388.04 (-0.87%)
KSE30 18,045 Decreased By ▼ -201.16 (-1.1%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,026
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
700,188
400424hr
Sindh
267,238
Punjab
237,594
Balochistan
19,942
Islamabad
62,775
KPK
93,862
India's Shilpa Medicare can make 100-200mn doses of COVID-19 shot, says exec

  • The company's shares jumped as much as 9.2% on India's National Stock Exchange following the news.
Reuters 07 Apr 2021

BENGALURU: Indian drugmaker Shilpa Medicare Ltd has the production capacity to make 100-200 million doses of a recombinant vaccine for COVID-19, a company executive told Reuters on Wednesday.

The company's shares jumped as much as 9.2% on India's National Stock Exchange following the news.

