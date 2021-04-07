ANL 33.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.6%)
ASC 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.03%)
ASL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
AVN 84.00 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (2.93%)
BOP 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.15%)
DGKC 119.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.42%)
EPCL 54.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.46%)
FCCL 23.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.09%)
FFL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.75%)
HASCOL 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 81.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.08%)
HUMNL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.52%)
JSCL 19.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
KAPCO 40.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.16%)
KEL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
LOTCHEM 16.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.86%)
MLCF 44.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.91%)
PAEL 32.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.42%)
PIBTL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.34%)
POWER 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
PPL 85.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.05%)
PRL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.66%)
PTC 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
SNGP 38.83 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.67%)
TRG 135.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.01%)
UNITY 28.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.4%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,696 Decreased By ▼ -52.62 (-1.11%)
BR30 24,358 Decreased By ▼ -178.84 (-0.73%)
KSE100 43,987 Decreased By ▼ -417.88 (-0.94%)
KSE30 18,032 Decreased By ▼ -213.52 (-1.17%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,026
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
700,188
400424hr
Sindh
267,238
Punjab
237,594
Balochistan
19,942
Islamabad
62,775
KPK
93,862
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South African rand hovers near five-week peak as dollar softens

  • Locally, investor focus is on manufacturing activity and business confidence data expected later in the day.
Reuters 07 Apr 2021

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa's rand retreated in early trade on Wednesday, though the unit hovered near its five-week best as a softer US dollar and global economic recovery hopes boosted demand for riskier but high-yielding currencies.

At 0630 GMT, the rand traded at 14.5350 against the dollar, 0.21% weaker than its previous close. The currency was not far off its five-week high of 14.4900 hit in the previous session.

"Hopes of a global economic recovery as countries continue their vaccination rollout programmes have led to lower yields and ongoing risk appetite," Bianca Botes, executive director at Citadel Global said in a note.

The dollar softened to a two-week low against a basket of currencies on Wednesday after US bond yields declined as traders rolled back aggressive expectations that the Federal Reserve will tighten its policy earlier than pledged.

Locally, investor focus is on manufacturing activity and business confidence data expected later in the day. The data will give some insights into the health of an economy that last year suffered its worst annual decline in a century, after the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted economic activity.

Government bond firmed in early deals, and the yield on the instrument due in 2030 fell 2 basis points to 9.445%.

rand South Africa Yuan US dollar Bianca Botes

South African rand hovers near five-week peak as dollar softens

Hammad confident Pakistan's economy to grow faster than earlier forecasts

G20 finance officials to meet on pandemic measures, US global minimum tax plan

COVID pandemic: Pakistan reports 102 deaths, 4,004 new infections in 24 hours

Global minimum tax for corporations inches towards reality

PM says it’s time for ‘new’ IMF package

Riyadh vs Dubai: Saudi district gears up for foreign firms

Biden announces all adults in US eligible for Covid vaccine by April 19

ECC to examine PIA restructuring plan today

'Suddenly we heard people scream: Flood!' - Horror in Indonesia

Fund boosts outlook for global economy

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters